Greta Gerwig has given birth to a baby boy.

The 39-year-old actress - who also has Harold, four, with director Noah Baumbach - has revealed that she gave birth to her son four months ago, describing him as a "wise little baby".

Discussing a photo of her baby boy, Greta told Elle UK magazine: "He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

Greta revealed that she's currently in a "twilight state" following the arrival of her son.

The acclaimed filmmaker - who has helmed the new 'Barbie' movie - shared: "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

Greta will celebrate her 40th birthday in August, and the Hollywood star is determined to "start being more playfully outrageous".

In particular, Greta wants to take more risks with her style choices.

The actress - who started dating Noah back in 2011 - shared: "I want to start being more playfully outrageous.

"I don’t want to be 80 and look back and say I could have really done it, from 40 to 60, but I chose to be practical! But we will see how far I get with this.

"I'll probably look back and say, 'That was a really an amazing time. And I don't know how all of it was possible.' But it’s filled with a lot of happiness."

