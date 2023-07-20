Kim Kardashian has admitted she "jumped into" her relationship "so fast" with Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old reality star has reflected on her divorce from Kanye West, 46, in 2021 and how she ended up dating the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian just nine months after filing for divorce.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner: "I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast.

"It got my mind away from like stuff and that’s not a way to like run from things. It’s better to like, deal, heal… that’s a good one. Deal, heal, and then [feel]."

Kim and Kanye - who have kids North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, together - finalised their divorce in March 2022 after six years of marriage, having been together since 2011.

She and Pete started dating in late 2021, months after she filed for divorce.

They split after nine months together, and earlier this year she opened up about the end of their romance.

On an earlier episode of 'The Kardashians', she told Scott Disick: "Break-ups are just not my thing ... I'm proud of myself ... We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it. So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

Kim went on to say Pete had a tough time while they were together - suggesting it was because of her famous ex-husband Kanye West, saying: "There was a lot of guilt, he went through a lot because of my relationship."

Last month, Kim suggested she'd rather have her next romance blossom away from the public eye to let things develop at their own pace.

She explained: "You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly.

"I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"