Noel Gallagher has hit out at Adele in an expletive-filled rant, claiming he finds her music "offensive" and comparing her to late entertainer Cilla Black.

The 56-year-old singer - who has previously clashed with the likes of Sam Smith, and Damon Albarn - slammed the 'Someone Like You' star as "awful", and compared her to late singer Cilla, who died in 2015 aged 72.

When asked if he was a fan of Adele’s songs, the music moaner - who regularly has public disputes with his own brother and Oasis co-star Liam Gallagher, 50 - told 'The Matt Morgan Podcast': "F**** off, f****** hell. Name one?

"They’re f****** s***. It’s f****** awful. It’s f****** Cilla Black.

"I find it and that whole thing offensive."

But Noel admitted he could see himself penning songs for Adele to sing in the future.

He said: "If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future.

"I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.'

"I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to s*** on it from a great height. Make me rich."

Noel, who previously slammed Sam as the "biggest idiot around", admitted in May that his younger self would have "knifed him in the b*******" over his decision to collaborate with his former chart rival Damon Albarn.

The High Flying Birds rocker teamed up with the Blur frontman when he asked him to sing backing vocals on his other group Gorillaz’ ‘We Got The Power’ in 2017.

But Noel thinks at his worst, his teenage self would have been decidedly unimpressed.

In May, he told Big Issue magazine:” What would my younger self think of me working with Damon Albarn?

“It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of on that day.

“If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, yeah, I could see that happening.

“On a bad day, I’d f****** knife myself in the b*******."