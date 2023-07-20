Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The former couple, who confirmed this week they are divorcing after seven years of marriage, are said to have a prenuptial agreement in place that will see them keep the assets they have accumulated during their union.

According to TMZ, Joe's lawyer Laura Wasser filed the divorce documents on Wednesday (19.07.23), with the date of separation listed as July 2nd, 2023.

Sources told the website that Sofia will not contest it, and the 'Magic Mike' star and 'America's Got Talent' judge are set to fork out for their own legal fees.

What's more, the former couple are said to have had differing opinions about having children.

Sofia and Joe - who married in a lavish, star-studded Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests - confirmed this week they have made the “difficult” decision to split.

They said in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

'Modern Family' actress Sofia - who has a 31-year-old son named Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez - is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends.

The pair met through the actress’ former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Manganiello asked for the actress’ number a few weeks later when she split with Loeb.

He PEOPLE in 2020: "I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me.

"And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.

"I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same.

"Once you have that, you don’t let go of it."