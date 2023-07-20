John Boyega is "open" to returning to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 31-year-old star portrayed Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', but later admitted he felt "pushed to the side" by Disney in the sci-fi series' trilogy.

However, the star is now "open to all opportunities" when it comes to 'Star Wars'.

He told TechRadar: "That [those comments] was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project.

"But I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities."

Boyega's latest comments come after the star told how of his frustrations about his character towards the end of the trilogy.

He told British GQ magazine: "You get yourself involved in projects and you're not necessarily going to like everything.

"[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

John - who starred in the franchise alongside the likes of Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill - previously admitted to feeling "iffy" about 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The actor revealed he discussed his doubts about the film, and the direction it was taking, at the time.

Speaking in 2019, he told Hypebeast: "'The Force Awakens' I think was the beginning of something quite solid, 'The Last Jedi' if I'm being honest I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me.

"I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated."