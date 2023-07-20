Logic's wife has given birth to their second child.

The '1-800-273-8255' rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - and his spouse Brittney Noell recently welcomed son Leo into the world, and the whole family, particularly their eldest son Bobby, three, are thrilled with the new arrival.

Sharing a photo of her boys together and another with just Leo, Brittney wrote on Instagram: “Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier [white heart emoji] we are all (especially Bobby) so in love (sic)."

Logic revealed he and Brittney were expecting their second child on New Year's Day (01.01.23) this year.

He shared a video on Instagram of him recording an ultrasound while his wife watched their unborn baby on a screen and wrote: "Happy New Baby!"

And Brittney shared her own Reel on Instagram which zoomed in on her ultrasound.

She captioned the post: "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023 [white heart emoji] (sic)"

The 'Everyday' rapper announced Bobby's birth on Instagram in July 2020, in a touching post which also confirmed he and Brittney had got married.

He wrote at the time: "Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first.

"I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby.

"And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.(sic)"

Later that year, Logic announced his intention to retire from music following the release of his sixth album, 'No Pressure', in order to focus on his family.

He said: "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father.

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family."

However, he dropped mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino III' in 2021 and his seventh studio album 'Vinyl Days' last year.