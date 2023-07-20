Prince William is set to visit New York later this year as part of his work on the Earthshot environmental awards.

The Prince of Wales will be in attendance for the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit as the 15 finalists are unveiled on 19 September.

While in New York City, the British royal will also perform a number of other engagements on September 18.

Details of these will be confirmed to the public at a later date.

Although he won't be accompanied by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the trip, it's expected she will be with him for the finals in Singapore two months later.

The New York Summit - which is held during NY Climate Week and the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly - will see previous winners and finalists gather with global business leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and climate activists.

There, they will speak about how to scale their various innovative solutions.

The Earthshot Prize's global advisor Michael R. Bloomberg will address the guests.

The prize was founded by William and the Royal Foundation three years ago, and it seeks to discover and develop innovative solutions to battle the ongoing climate crisis.

Each year over the next decade, five winners will be granted £1 million each to help them with their goals, while they will also receive specialised mentoring.

Finalists and winners are chosen across five challenges - also referred to as 'Earthshots'.

These include: Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Fix our Climate, and Build a Waste-free World.

The 41-year-old royal couldn't attend the inaugural summit in New York last year as he and the royal family were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The finals were hosted in Boston, while the 2021 ceremony took place at London's Alexandra Palace.