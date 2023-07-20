Jamie Lynn Spears has "nothing but absolute love" for her sister Britney Spears and wants her children to be "proud" of her.

The 41-year-old pop icon has become largely estranged from her family since she regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship was overturned in 2021.

However, she reunited with her younger sister on the set of a new movie last month, and despite feuding in the past, the siblings have made amends.

Jamie Lynn insists she doesn't have a bad word to say about her sister or any of her family and is done defending herself.

She told Variety: "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

The 'Zoey 101' star - who has 14-year-old daughter Maddie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge and five-year-old Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson - admits that it's not been easy on her kids reading speculation about their aunt because they look up to her as an "idol" just like their mom did.

She said: “I say, ‘You should be so proud. Look at what your family’s done and accomplished. We came from a small town, and now everybody’s fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have. You have something to be proud of, and you should have pride in that.’ And kids are kids, so I’m sure there’s a lot meaner things that they’re doing to each other in high school."

And the 32-year-old star says she grew up wanting to become famous just like her older sibling.

She admitted: “I don’t ever remember a time where I didn’t want to do it. And I’m sure seeing someone, too. Everyone has an idol and mine just happened to be kin to me. Of course you’re going be inspired by what you’re around, but I don’t remember ever thinking about doing anything else.”

Although the sisters are on good terms now, it hasn't always been that way.

Last year, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn as "f****** hateful" and a "selfish little brat", while slamming her for saying her decision to buy their mother a house after she had made it big in the music industry was "a f****** weird thing to do."

Britney then went on to accuse Jamie Lynn of being "f****** hateful towards their mother - who divorced their father Jamie in 2002 - as she continued her tirade.

She said: "My mouth was on the floor the way you talked back to Mamma when I came home … Shocked out of my lined !!!!!! You were f****ng hateful to her and I know Mamma had been lazy with me but I'm sorry you deserved WAY MORE than a purse knocked at you by Mamma … She should have WHIPPED YOUR A** …Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end. She worshipped you too much I know but if you came out of my stomach I would have popped the s--t out of your little a**." (sic)

The legendary performer became embroiled in a feud with her sister - who is best known for appearing on children's television in the mid-2000s - when Jamie Lynn was promoting her book 'Things I Should Have Said' and told Nightline that Britney had "locked [her] in a room with a knife", a claim Britney has repeatedly denied.

She said: "And why watching your at length interview … Really 2 HOURS or more ????? And the topic about the knife which is ironically the only lie you've ever told in your whole life … Why is that conversation 20 min ??? and the most degrading to me … OH BUT you don't want to keep talking about it because you don't want to HURT ANYBODY'S feelings … (sic)"

Britney is set to spill all in her own tell-all tome, 'The Woman In Me', which is released in October.