Kylie Jenner has denied having surgery to "change [her] whole face".

The 25-year-old reality star explained that she was always the "most confident kid" and insisted the only cosmetic procedure she has undergone is fillers, but not due to any insecurity because she has "aways loved" herself.

Speaking on Thursday's (20.07.23) episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers. I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."

But in the latest episode of her family's Hulu show, the Kylie Costmetics founder - who has Stormi, five, and 17-month-old Aire with ex-partner Travis Scott - was seen chatting to her sisters Kourtney, 44, and Khloe, 39, and told them how "f***** up" it had left her when they made fun of her ears and admitted that she didn't have the confidence to show them off on a red carpet until she became a mother for the first time.

She said: "It’s unfair to put so much pressure on people, I think we’re all just doing the best we can.

"You don’t realise how you guys always talked about my ears? I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f***** me up.

"Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realise how I love them. If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever… now I wear updo to every carpet."