Mindy Kaling has "less time" for beauty now that she is a mother.

The 44-year-old actress has five-year-old daughter Kit and two-year-old Spencer and explained that she now has a "seven-step routine" that includes using an exfoliating powder scrub and moisturising but ultimately believes her complexion is in a "better" condition since giving birth.

She told Allure: "I don't know whether it is just because I have less time, but I have really gotten the pattern of my evening ritual and my morning ritual down. I don't spend a lot of time doing it, even if I have seven steps. Because what I just outlined is a lot of steps, but I can just do it quickly now. I think my skin has gotten better as I've had kids. I don't know why. Maybe just because I know about more kinds of things and little tricks that I didn't before."

The former 'Office' star - who has never revealed the identity of her children's father - went on to add that over the years of her career, she has been able to use makeup as a a way of finding her character on screen and found it "fun" to be able to experiment.

She said: "Kelly [Kapoor, on 'The Office'] was a customer service rep in a cubicle in a windowless office in Scranton, Pennsylvania. And she was always wearing statement purple eyeshadow and tons of blush and lots of mascara. We were really specific on that show about not having me do stuff that she wouldn't have access to. So she wasn't wearing eyelash extensions or fake lashes, but she would wear a ton of mascara or bold lipstick. She expressed herself with a lot of statement makeup. And I think that is what was so endearing about that character for me. Because Mindy Lahiri [on 'The Mindy Project'] was a character who was a professional, an OBGYN, her makeup was slightly more refined, a little bit less Wet’n’Wild.

"Also because I was in my mid-thirties. But Mindy Lahiri did great hair trends. She was doing balayage and all kinds of big headbands…. It's fun as an actor, as a woman who loves makeup and skin care and hair care, to be able to play these characters that care about those things. So even if I wouldn't do balayage with my own hair, I'm like, sure, let this woman with her disposable income do it. She got to do a lot of fun, trendy things that I maybe would have been too shy to do [in my own life] and I appreciated that about the character."