Jacqueline Durran only 11 weeks to design the costumes for 'Barbie'.

The Academy Award-winning designer was tasked with coming up with a different costume for Margot Robbie to wear in the title role of Greta Gerwig's upcoming summer comedy based on the iconic fashion doll - who was created by Ruth Handler and launched by Mattel in 1959 -and found it tricky to "narrow down" the choices left by the brand's back catalogue.

She told E! News: "Margot is just about the most perfect human you can imagine, so she didn't make it hard. What was hard was narrowing down all the options and making sense of all the possible looks we could go for. The other big challenge was that Barbie changes her costume every time we see her. So there was a lot to do in very little time. We only had 11 weeks of prep time before the shoot started!"

Jacqueline - who has worked on a number of Hollywood hits such as 'Atonement' and 'Little Women' and dressed Kristen Stewart for her role as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' - went on to add she took inspiration from a number of Barbie looks from her early days on the market and wanted to honour the "rich history" of Barbie with her deisgns.

She said: "My main inspiration was the Barbie catalogue. I tried to do a comprehensive sweep of different Barbie looks. One example was all the white and gold Barbie costumes from the '60s to the '90s for the block party. I chose the strongest looks with the best hair ornaments and lots of frills, particularly ones that were uniquely Barbie. Creating the fashion for this movie was so special, and I wanted to make sure I honoured the rich history of the doll and its many style iterations over the years."

'Barbie' is in cinemas from July 21.