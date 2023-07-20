Alan Wake 2 director begs Rockstar not to release Red Dead Redemption remaster in October

Published
2023/07/20

The 'Alan Wake 2' director has begged Rockstar not to release the rumoured 'Red Dead Redemption' remaster in October.

The long awaited psychological horror sequel to set to drop later this year, but it's facing an uphill battle with 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' coming five days earlier and 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' and 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' both coming three days later.

With such a crowded period mid to late October, director Kyle Rowley is desperately hoping the rumoured 'Red Dead Redemption' remaster doesn't add to his release woes.

He tweeted: "I swear to god, if the rumoured Red Dead remastered comes out on October 17th.

"Don't do it @RockstarGames. PLEASE! (sic)"

There has been no release date confirmed as of yet.

However, Kyle has reason to be concerned after the original 'Red Dead Redemption' came out on May 2018, 2010 - which was just four days after 'Alan Wake'.

