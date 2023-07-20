Katie Price "can't believe how ugly" her teenage daughter was as a child.

The 45-year-old former glamour model - who has Harvey, 21, with former partner Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with third spouse Kieran Hayler - insisted her comments aren't "cruel" but admitted she thinks her eldest girl is "gorgeous" now compared to how she used to look.

Appearing on GK Barry's podcast 'Saving Grace', she said: " Me, Princess and my mum all have the same mole. Princess it going to keep hers I had mine removed after the jungle.

"Princess is so pretty, though, but she was so ugly as a kid."

She then looked off camera to where Princess was believed to be sitting and added: "You were ugly, weren't you?

"Google it. I can't believe how ugly she was and she's so gorgeous now.

"I don't care what anyone says. It's not being cruel. I know if my babies are ugly or not. She's so not ugly but babies are like little old men..."

Katie has been open about undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries over the years and has urged Princess to wait until she is older if she wants to go under the knife.

She said: "A lot of girls in their early 20s look the same and I don’t care because I’ve had surgery and I’m in my 40s, but I tell Princess, not that she wants anything done, that I didn’t do anything to my face until I was 40 and now I can do what I like.

"But girls have it done too young. I know I’ve had it but they’re too young."