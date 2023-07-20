Constance Wu has given birth to a baby boy.

The 41-year-old actress - who also has a two-year-old daughter with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner - has revealed that she's given birth to her second child.

In a teaser for the 'PRETTYSMART' podcast, Constance shared: "Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son."

The actress made the confession after explaining that she'd dedicated her book to her daughter, and explained that she wrote it before the arrival of her baby boy.

Constance first revealed her pregnancy via social media earlier this year.

Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Constance wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon. (sic)"

The movie star - who appeared in the 2019 crime-drama film 'Hustlers' - confirmed the news shortly after she was photographed with a bump on show while walking through a park in Los Angeles.

Constance and Ryan have actually made a concerted effort to keep their first child out of the spotlight.

Despite this, during a TV interview in May 2021, Constance revealed that her daughter has a "special" birthmark.

The actress - who played the female lead in 2018's 'Crazy Rich Asians' - explained to the audience: "Her butt is the colour blue. There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot (a congenital melanocytosi).

"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."