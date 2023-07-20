Rita Ora wants to start a family with Taika Waititi.

The 32-year-old pop star married the acclaimed director in 2022, and Rita admits that she'd love to have children "one day".

She told PEOPLE: "That’s always been a dream of mine."

Rita describes her husband as her "biggest supporter and advocate".

The chart-topping pop star explained that she's also happy to lean on him for some creative inspiration.

Rita - whose new album is called 'You and I' - shared: "I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste.

"With this album and everything, I think it's just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do."

Rita wrote her new album while her romance with Taika was starting to blossom.

The singer admits that her love life became a huge source of inspiration for her.

She said: "They say, 'Try and write down everything you're feeling,' but I never really did that until this album.

"These journals turned into diaries I would show to my producers and be like, 'Hey, do you think we can maybe turn these into songs?' And he was like, 'Are you f****** kidding? Yes, let's go.'"

Rita recently revealed that she wants fans to "get to know her" again with her new album.

The 'You Only Love Me' hitmaker released her last album in 2018, and she admitted that her ambition for the new record extends beyond chart success.

Rita told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I never really think about what it's going to do, I just genuinely hope people are going to like it.

"I just wanted people to feel like they're getting to know me again because when you've been in the business quite a while, it's always important to touch base.

"You know, 'Hi guys! It's Rita! I'm still me!'"