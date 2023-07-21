Oscar De La Hoya has told how he "ran away" from being a father to his daughter Atiana De La Hoya, because he didn't feel "worthy of giving love".

The 50-year-old boxing legend's daughter Atiana, 24, was brought up by her mother Shanna Moakler, 48, and stepfather Travis Barker, 47, and Oscar blames his upbringing on running away from his responsibilities in adulthood.

Speaking on the Allison Interviews podcast, he said: "I basically ran away. I was scared. I was fearful.

"I did try to be a father full-time for a few years, and it was beautiful.

"It was amazing to raise a little girl, but there came a point where it's like, you ask yourself, 'Wait a minute, you’re not worthy of this.'

"You try to convince yourself that you’re not worthy of this, that love is not possible in your life because of what I lived - of not receiving that love when I was a kid.

"Like my father never told me he loved me. My mother never told me she loved me, she never really gave me a hug. When I would cry, she would start hitting me. That's how bad it was.

"I know I am this nice guy and I know I can be a father but then there comes a point where it’s like then you try to convince yourself, 'Wait a minute, no. This is not you. This is scary. You’re not worthy of this. You're not worthy of giving love.' "

Despite a successful boxing career, including winning 11 world titles in six weight classes, father-of-six Oscar didn't feel "worthy of anything".

He said: "Then you start feeling sorry for yourself, life just starts spiralling, and then you're locked. And then all you do is wanna drink and do drugs and do this and that and escape.

"Luckily for me, when I was boxing, when I was fighting, all the way to the end, it kept me in line.

"I didn't use drugs, I didn't drink, until the last fight with Manny Pacquiao, that's when I knew it was over and I started drinking.

"But I always felt I wasn't worthy of anything. I always felt I wasn't worthy of love."

However, nowadays Oscar - who also has kids Jacob, 25, and Devon, 24, with exes Toni Alvarado and Angelicque McQueen, and three children with estranged wife Millie Corretjer - feels "worthy" of fatherhood and he makes sure to show affection to his kids every time he sees them.

He said: "I'm worthy of it. I'm right here. They're older kids now, or young adults, and I let them know that I love them, every time I see them I hug them, I kiss them.

"I do whatever I can. The one thing that I've realise is life is all about balance now."

Earlier this month, Oscar admitted he is "grateful" that Blink-182 star Travis - who is expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian - is now raising his daughter.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due, I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter.

"I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place - I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it.

"But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."