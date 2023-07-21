Jamie Lynn Spears is bursting with pride after her daughters made cameos in the movie reboot of her show 'Zoey 101'.

The actress appeared in the TV series for three years and now it's been given a new lease of life with a film version called 'Zoey 102' which has been produced for Paramount Plus and features guest appearances from Jamie's kids Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five.

Jamie, 32, told Etonline.com: "Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together ... Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom.

"[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw - the set and saw the production and what it was. She was like: 'Mom, I can't believe that, like, they're all here because this is the movie that you've created.' And that made me feel really proud as a mom that she recognised that and saw you can do big things. It doesn't matter. And seeing her be a part of it was just, it was really a special moment."

Jamie went on to add she's keen to set a positive example for her daughters, saying: "I feel lucky every time I get an opportunity. But I think it all comes down to the fact that I do want my daughters to create the life they want. So how else can I teach them that by trying to do it myself?"

Maddie is Jamie's daughter from her relationship with Casey Aldridge while Ivey is from her marriage to Jamie Watson, who she tied the knot with in 2014.