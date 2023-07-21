Ashley Park has learned that she "doesn't need to show off" her body.

The 32-year-old actress explained that she has come to terms with who she is now and after turning to social media networks like TikTok and Instagram, has realised that it is not necessary for her to wear tight clothes if she doesn't want to.

She told Marie Claire: "I want people, when they see me, whether it be like a red carpet or like with my overalls and glam street sneakers, to be like ‘Oh, that’s so Ashley’. And that’s because I’ve figured out who I am. I think people sometimes go to the words of ‘bright or bold’ [to describe my style] but for me, I think of it as confident and comfortable. Honestly, I learnt a lot through watching Instagram Reels and TikTok … I used to think you had to show off your body by wearing tight clothes but I love an oversize thing now. I learn a lot from different people online and that’s what’s so fun. We didn’t have that growing up, like whatever your community or town was doing [it was] like, ‘I guess we’re all wearing chokers now."

Ashley is best known for her role as Mindy in the Netflix comedy series 'Emily in Paris and revealed that in the upcoming season, her character has been "borrowing" items from her own closet because her "whole thing" now is comfort.

She added: "What’s fun is that in season three, Mindy starting borrowing stuff from my own closet. We really figured it out and really learned so much during season one, and that’s also why my whole thing is comfort."