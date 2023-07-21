New rules proposed to cut roaming fees.

Ofcom is looking to mandate service providers to tell customers they will be charged for using their mobile while travelling internationally, as they claim 20 per cent of people do not know they are being charged while abroad.

Ofcom say that some mobile networks are charging people more than £2 a day to make calls, text, and use data abroad. After reviewing their plans, they come to a conclusion about their new rules next year and give companies six months to bring in the changes.

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom director of telecoms consumer protection, told BBC News: "These alerts would mean whichever mobile provider you're with, you won't be left in the dark about roaming charges and action you can take to manage your spending."

The European Union prohibited roaming charges and despite the Brexit vote, the ban extended to British customers heading to Europe while a leaving deal was being sorted out.

However, when a deal was eventually brought in, operators were allowed to bring them back in January 2021.

Ernest Doku, a Uswitch mobiles expert, told BBC News that the site “strongly supports Ofcom’s proposal”.

He continued: "There are virtually no regulatory protections left for consumers when they use their phones abroad for calls, texts or data usage.

"Roaming costs can now be incredibly expensive, and consumers have been left exposed at a time when a large unexpected bill could have severe consequences.

"Our research shows that a staggering £539m of unexpected roaming charges hit UK consumers in the past year alone."