Artificial Intelligence will “lead to more games being made and more jobs”, says a video game trade body.

Dr Richard Wilson, the head of the TIGA, believes that the booming tech will make it easier to create more video games with more people getting hired in the industry.

He thinks AI will "reduce the cost of making games and speed up the process".

Dr Wilson continued to the BBC: "It should allow games studios to make routine aspects of game development automated, and then use that space to be more creative and focus on other areas.

"Reducing the overall cost of development will mean more games studios which should, therefore, mean more jobs."

Another organisation looking at the field UK Interactive Entertainment admitted there were worries about AI taking away jobs but felt the sector was being presented with an “exciting opportunity” with the developments.

Some others have pointed out that AI has always been presented in video games like the 80s classic title, ‘Pac-Man’.

Dr Tommy Thompson, AI games expert, told BBC News: "This is a much simpler form of AI compared with what we're talking about today, but fundamentally the core principles are the same.

"It's helping make intelligent decisions by looking at a snapshot of a game, and from that characters can make intelligent judgements on what to do."

In May, freelance games writers - who develop the stories and the plot points that enhance gameplay - like Janine Hawkins pointed out how AI could “threaten” the way she makes her living.

She told The Verge: “I have no doubt that the writers currently working with the tool and tuning it to their needs enjoy using it or find it helpful. But all it takes is an executive saying, ‘Our writers can do twice as many barks now, so why do we need the same number of writers?’ for it to threaten scarce writing jobs.”