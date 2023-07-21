Billy Joel has played a glowing tribute to Tony Bennett.

The legendary singer died aged 96 on Friday (21.07.23), and 74-year-old star has already taken to social media to acknowledge his influence on the musical landscape.

He wrote on Twitter: "Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans."

Elsewhere, Keith Urban has described the late crooner as a "class act".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance."

Ozzy Osbourne has also paid tribute to the iconic star, saying: "Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace (sic)"

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has praised the legendary crooner, too.

The former US President described him as an "iconic songwriter and entertainer" and a "good man".

Alongside a throwback photo of himself and the singer, Obama - who served as the 44th president of the US between 2009 and 2017 - wrote on Twitter: "Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We're thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today. (sic)"

Bennett's death was earlier announced on his Twitter account.

A statement read: "Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was Because of You, his first #1 hit.

"Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. (sic)"