Frankie Bridge is set to make her West End debut in '2:22 A Ghost Story'.

The 34-year-old pop star - who previously starred in S Club Juniors and The Saturdays - is poised to replace Sophia Bush in the play in London's West End.

Frankie wrote on Instagram: "I've loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true.

"Never one to do things by halves, it's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join the cast who have already made me feel like a part of the family. (sic)"

Sophia has been forced to withdraw from the production after falling to shake off an illness.

The actress also voiced her support for Frankie.

She said in a statement: "I am truly gutted that my time in '2:22 A Ghost Story' has come to an unexpected and early end. I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the emergency room, I've been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible cast mates and to every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family. It means the world to me that so many fans travelled to London to see the show.

"If you're booked for future nights, please still go and support my brilliant costars. They will blow you away! And I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run.

"There is no greater experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. And I cannot wait for the next one."