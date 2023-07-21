Matt Damon's relationship with Ben Affleck changed when his dad passed away.

The 52-year-old actor lost his dad in 2017, aged 74, and Matt admits that it changed his relationship with his childhood friend.

During an appearance on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace', Matt shared: "It's like it changed something in us.

"I think and you know, you start to really ... you start to see the end game and you start to feel like I want to make every second count.

"I don't want to fritter away time anymore."

Matt and Ben, 50, enjoyed huge success with their 1997 drama movie 'Good Will Hunting'.

And Matt has cited the 2021 Beatles documentary, 'Get Back', as another turning point in their relationship.

He said: "I called him and I said, 'Look man, you know, we were talking about [working together more] and it's been 25 years or something since 'Good Will Hunting' like ... what are we doing? You know, we both kind of hit the lottery. Why aren't we working together more often?'"

Matt and Ben have been friends for more than four decades and they're keen to work together more often in the coming years.

Ben actually described the Hollywood star as his "best friend" earlier this year.

He told Boston.com: "I love Matt, he’s my best friend, and we just looked at each other at one point and said, 'Why in the world are we not doing more stuff together?'

"We’re old enough now to look back at 25 years and go, well, who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life. If you’re really lucky, you love what you do and you love who you work with, and as they say back home, you never work another day in your life."