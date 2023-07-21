A judge has set a trial date for Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The 77-year-old billionaire is facing felony charges over the alleged mishandling of documents, and US District Judge Aileen Cannon has now set a trial date of May 20 next year.

The trial date actually represents a compromise for both parties, with prosecutors initially wanting to schedule the trial for December this year.

Trump's team, on the other hand, have been keen to delay the trial until after the next presidential election, which is scheduled for November 2024.

The billionaire served as the 45th president of the US between 2017 and 2021, and he's currently preparing for another run at the White House.

However, Trump could face a lengthy prison sentence if he's ultimately convicted.

The businessman has been accused of sharing details of a highly confidential military "plan of attack" during a meeting with a writer, publisher, and two members of staff back in July 2021.

The meeting was held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey after Trump had left the White House.

Trump is alleged to have said: "As president I could have declassified it ... Now I can't, but this is still a secret."

In the indictment - which was recently unsealed by the US Department of Justice - Trump is accused of sharing a classified map with a representative of his political action committee who didn't have security clearance.

It's also been alleged that classified files were stored in a shower, bathroom, ballroom and in Trump's bedroom.

The former president was previously charged under the Espionage Act, with Trump being accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.