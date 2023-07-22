America Ferrera was "never a Barbie girl".

The 39-year-old actress stars in the new 'Barbie' movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - but America admits that the dolls didn't "resonate" with her during her younger years.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, she explained: "To be perfectly honest, I was never a Barbie girl.

"I didn’t play with Barbies for a number of reasons. We couldn’t afford them. And they just didn’t resonate with me. I didn’t see myself reflected in that world in a way that captured my imagination."

Despite this, America didn't have any hesitation about joining the cast of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

She shared: "What’s exciting about being a part of this movie about such an influential icon in our culture is getting to expand and shift the narrative to include more of us, so young girls and boys can see themselves in something so dominant."

America also admires how Greta approached the 'Barbie' movie.

She said: "They didn’t ignore what was problematic about Barbie, or the multitude of perspectives that people have.

"I read the script and I was laughing on page one, then I was crying, and then I was laughing and crying. By the time I was done, I was deeply shocked at how invested I felt. I was fully in, and really quite giddy."

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has revealed that she wants people "form an opinion" of 'Barbie' - even if they don't like the movie.

The 33-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the film - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I am just so excited.

"We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion.

"But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

Read the interview in full at www.harpersbazaar.com/uk.