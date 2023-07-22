Vanessa Kirby relished the challenge of portraying Hayley Atwell's character in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'.

The movie features a face-swap between Vanessa's black-market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow and Hayley's character Grace, a pickpocket, and Vanessa loved playing someone who was "totally out of control".

She told Variety: "It was so much fun. It was the first time two women have got to do that.

“It was such an amazing gift — because I love Hayley — to channel her and get to play her for a bit, and to get to play somebody that was totally out of control. My character is usually so restrained and composed and in control; it was really, really fun to play someone a bit scrappier and a bit messier. I’m naturally more messy in real life, so I felt more at home in that sense."

And, Hayley was impressed by Vanessa's portrayal of her character.

She said: "There’s an echo gesture that she does: when I fall backwards on the tracks in the little Fiat 500, I sort of blow hair out of my face, [Vanessa] then does it as she comes out of the cabin as Grace playing the White Widow. She sees her brother there and she does it as well, and there’s a different kind of manic energy in her eyes. That’s all Vanessa studying me a little bit and having a great time. It is remarkable.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson recently hailed the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise for giving opportunities to women.

Rebecca reprised her role as MI6 agent Isla Faust in the latest movie in the franchise and is impressed by how director Christopher McQuarrie and leading man Tom Cruise provide material for actresses such as Vanessa, Hayley and herself.

Rebecca told IndieWire: "'Mission' is probably the one franchise that knows how to write storylines for women.

"They break things down; there's not a lot of going into detail about what happened. You do not talk about it. There's always reasons why arcs go a certain way. I control my own destiny (as Ilsa), there are reasons why things happen."