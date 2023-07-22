Trinny Woodall's daughter Lyla Elichaoff "mothered" her after her split from Charles Saatchi.

The 59-year-old TV presenter revealed she turned to Lyla, 19 following the recent breakdown of her relationship with 80-year-old businessman Charles after 10 years.

Speaking to Woman and Home magazine, she said: "I’ve been through some tough times recently but I’m feeling good. Lyla likes to mother me.

“We are pretty close because she doesn’t have a dad. We know we only have each other, so we have to sort stuff out quicker after an argument."

Trinny was married to Lyla's father Johnny Elichaoff from 1999 until 2008. Johnny - who had battled an addiction to painkillers for 20 years - died by suicide in 2014.

And, Trinny explained that she and Lyla rely heavily on each other.

She explained: "I had a car accident in LA recently – I’m OK, just a bit bruised. But when I told her she went from zero to hysterical in two seconds. Because for that nanosecond she was hearing, ‘My mother might not be OK.’ It makes our relationship stronger."

It was first reported in March that Trinny had split from Saatchi, with their 21 year age gap blamed for the break-up.

Trinny previously rubbished the suggestion that Charles provided financial support for her business plans and insisted she was proud of the fact she's always worked hard for her own success.

She told The Sun on Sunday: "I’ve always been self-sufficient.

"In my marriage with Johnny, I was the main breadwinner. So being with Charles has not changed anything to do with that. I know what I do in my life and I know what I pay for."

Trinny previously hosted 'What Not to Wear' on the BBC alongside Susannah Constantine.

The September issue of Woman and Home is on sale Thursday, July 27.