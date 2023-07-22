Robin Williams’ son said he will love the tragic comic “forever” on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Zak Williams, 40, paid tribute to his late dad – who died by suicide aged 63 on 11 August 2014 – by posting a still on his Instagram on Friday (21.07.23) of Robin starring in 1987 film ‘Good Morning Vietnam’.

He captioned the image: “Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you’d give.

“That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous.

“Miss you and love you forever!”

Zak is the only child from Robin’s marriage to actress Valerie Velardi, 70, which ended in 1988, and he has two half-siblings from the comedian’s second marriage, to US film producer Marsha Garces, 67.

Robin’s only daughter, Zelda, 33, also took to social media to commemorate her dad on Friday.

Referencing the current SAG-AFTRA strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill, she said: “Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always.”

Zak has often remembered his late father since the beloved movie star passed away, and last year shared a photo on Instagram of Robin wearing biking gear, which he captioned: “I’ll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!”

And in 2021, Zak posted a black-and-white photo of his dad on Instagram, writing alongside the snap: “Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us.

“Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”

Robin had Zelda and her brother Cody, who does not appear to have social media, with second wife Marsha, who were married from 1989 to 2010.

Robin, who took his life after years battling depression and mental health issues after he had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, married his third wife Susan Schneider in 2011.

The actor’s autopsy revealed instead of Parkinson’s he was actually suffering from Lewy body dementia, which can cause behavioural changes including hallucinations, delusions and mood changes.