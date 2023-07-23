Jamie Lee Curtis thinks the movie industry finds itself at a "crossroads" amid ongoing strike action.

The current strike centres on disputes over pay and fears over the potential impact of AI technology, and the 64-year-old actress admits that the industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift.

She told Collider: "I have a movie out in a week, and I have a TV show on the air right now and I can't talk about them.

"Now, these are communities of people that I've worked with. Hundreds and thousands of people coming together to make art for you to enjoy on television, and in movies. And we're not talking about it because we are at a crossroads in our industry."

The Hollywood star suggested that people within the industry are taking a long-term view of the future of the entertainment business.

She said: "People take stands now for the future. And we are at a crossroads in our industry technologically, and the whole paradigm has shifted from what used to be a traditional business model, and it is gone."

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana recently claimed that there's "fear" within the movie business amid the strike action.

The film star fears for actors who need to work "for their families, and have to pay their mortgages".

Zoe, 45, told the 'Backstage' podcast: "At the end of the day, I don't believe that organisations would be striking if they felt that there was a fairness in the game of the business that they're in.

"I hope that everybody comes together and reaches resolutions that seem fair for all parties involved because at the end of the day, 80 percent of the members of our union live day-to-day, live pay-cheque to pay-cheque, and they can't really afford to sustain a strike ... so that's where my heart is."