Michael Bolton isn’t looking for a new generation of fans with his new music.

The ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?’ hitmaker has had a successful pop career for over 30 years and while he likes to “reintroduce” himself to keep his sound “fresh”, he insisted he is doing so to keep his loyal audience happy, not to try and impress a younger crowd.

He told My Weekly magazine: “I don’t feel as if I’m competing for a younger audience.

“Each generation has their own music and I’ve found that my audience has been really supportive no matter what they’re hearing on the radio day after day.

“So it’s not as if you have to reinvent the wheel – but you do have to reintroduce yourself in a way that keeps your core fans happy and has something fresh about it.”

Despite turning 70 earlier this year, Michael isn’t “ready” to retire and wants to keep making music and performing.

He said: “I don’t recognise the word ‘retire’. I’m not ready.

“I’ve just written and recorded a new album, 'Spark of Light’. It’s theme is about expressing positivity. I feel a sense of responsibility to focus on being a messenger, or a spark of light after we’ve all experienced the heaviness of Covid.”

However, the veteran performer does want to “slow down” so he can spend more time with his three daughters and six grandchildren.

He added: “I admit there is a temptation to kick back and slow down, but it’s drowned out by the desire to keep on making music.

“I’ve never been busier at work, but I would like to play some more golf and spend more time with my kids and my grandkids.

“I’m finding ways of doing those things while I’m on tour.”