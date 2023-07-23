Nicola Peltz has hailed Selena Gomez as a "beautiful light in this world".

The 28-year-old actress has taken to social media to heap praise on her showbiz pal, who turned 31 on Saturday (22.07.23).

Nicola - who married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez [heart emoji] I love you more than you know. I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world [heart emoji] I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true [heart emoji] (sic)"

Nicola previously described the brunette beauty as the "kindest person ever".

The actress told Cosmopolitan UK: "I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."

Meanwhile, Selena encouraged fans to support her mental health fund as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

The singer urged her social media followers to lend their support to the Rare Impact Fund, which is seeking to raise $100 million over the next decade to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

Alongside a photo of Selena blowing out her birthday candles, she wrote on Instagram: "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.

https://secure.donationpay.org/rareimpact/

"I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)"