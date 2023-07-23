Singer Vince Hill is being mourned by a string of stars after his death aged 89.

Best known for his cover of the hit ‘Edelweiss’ originally from ‘The Sound of Music’, the English musician’s his passing was announced on Twitter on Saturday (22.07.23) in a post on his feed.

It said: “Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hear. We’re very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us.

“He passed peacefully at home. Vince created a musical legacy… his tunes will remain forever in our hearts.

“Here’s to you V… you bloody legend.”

In what is believed to be the last photo taken of the singer, he was seen in a snap laughing as he held a glass of wine during a lunch meet with a playwright friend.

Among the famous faces leading tributes to the singer was TV host Les Dennis, 69, who tweeted: “Heard the news driving home tonight and cried. Did two summer seasons with Vince.

“He was brilliant on stage and more importantly he was a lovely man. Remember visiting him and Annie at their beautiful home in Henley. They welcomed Dustin and me and we had a lovely evening. RIP X.”

Singer Lyn Paul, 74, added: "Oh no! One of the nicest guys I had the pleasure of working with. RIP Vince. Xx.”

DJ Tony Blackburn, 80, said online: “So sorry to hear that singer Vince Hill passed away yesterday. We were in the same agency in the 60’s and he was a very nice guy. He had a great voice and his version of Edelweiss in 1967 was a big hit. R.I.P Vince.”

Boxer Frank Bruno, 61, also paid tribute, telling how he worked with Vince at charity events.

He said: “Vince Hill RIP sad news of the passing of this middle of the road singer we worked together on many charity shows ultimate professional his big hit Edelweiss I remember once a mic stand suddenly collapsed on him when he was about to start to sing a song he said "lets do that intro again" and he carried on went cool as a cucumber.”

Coventry-born Vince rose to fame with his debut single ‘The Rivers Run Dry’ before he was signed to the Columbia label in 1965.

His ‘Edelweiss’ cover was a favourite amongst fans and reached number two in the charts and stayed in the UK charts for 17 weeks.

Vince’s other hits include ‘Look Around’, ‘Daydream’ and ‘Doesn’t Anybody Know my Name’.