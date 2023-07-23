Paul Mescal is mourning the death of his grandmother.

Mairéad, from Cree, County Clare in the 27-year-old ‘Normal People’ actor’s native Ireland died peacefully last Wednesday (12.07.23) after a long illness, but her passing has only now been publicly revealed in a death notice on website RIP.ie.

Paul’s mum Dearbhla also took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her mother-in-law, saying about their “precious and calm” relationship: “You hear jokes about mother in laws and the difficulties this relationship holds.

“I can say from the bottom of my heart that my relationship with Mairéad was precious and calm.

“To our children, their cousins and all us adults she became ‘Granny Clare’ and was pure joy.

“She had a chuckle that lit a room, wisdom to share and a gentle hug that enveloped you.

“She was quick witted and very aware of the world around her and had a strength that her generation is known for.

“I truly hope I become like her and if my future brings me the joy of ‘mother in lawing’ or whatever the new name for this role becomes I want to take the gifts Mairéad shared, the light she was and the giggle that made you feel the sun, to become a woman that will hold my children’s partners gently in my heart forever and always.

“As a family we will forever feel her love and hold our memories of her deep and still.”

Mairéad’s death notice said: “Mairéad died peacefully on 12th July, 2023 at University Hospital Limerick, after a long illness, bravely borne.

“Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and infant son Michael.

“Mairéad will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Mary, sons Paul, Paudie, Derry, Mike and John, daughters-in-law Dearbhla, Muireann, Karina and Nora and son-in-law Paul.

“She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Paul, Donnacha, Morgan, Wayne, Luke, Aoife, Nell, Seán, Jenya, Aoibhínn, Clodagh, Conor, Paraic, Joe and Darragh Jim, sister Anna, brothers PJ and Frank, sister-in-law Vinnie, god-daughter Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

The death comes after Dearbhla gave an update on her cancer battle, after she was diagnosed with the illness in July last year.

She is fighting multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer that affects the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs, and she recently said on her Instagram Stories her blood tests had shown “very good numbers”.