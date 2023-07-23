YNW Melly’s double murder case has been declared a mistrial.

The ‘Murder on my Mind’ rapper, 24, born Jamell Maurice Demons, was accused of fatally shooting his childhood friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr in October 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

But a 12-member jury informed Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy on Saturday (22.07.23) they were deadlocked on the rapper’s two first-degree murder charges after three days of deliberations.

The panel said: “We are still unable to reach a unanimous decision.”

Judge Murphy responded: “We appreciate the fact you were here and ready to serve.”

Prosecutors alleged Melly, and his friends Anthony – known as YNW Sakchaser – and Christopher (aka YNW Juvy) were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry (YNW Bortlen) after a recording session at a local studio.

They said Melly then shot and killed the pair in the vehicle and he and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades.

Prosecutors also stated Melly and Henry shot at the passenger and back sides of the Jeep from the outside to make it look like the deceased men had been the victims of a drive-by shooting – though the prosecution said ballistics tests showed the victims were shot from inside the Jeep.

Henry will be tried separately after being charged as an accomplice in the case.

Melly’s defence lawyers had focused their case around the fact the gun used to kill his pals was never recovered, and they told jurors the rapper had no apparent motive for the double-murder.

Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019 and due to the mistrial, prosecutors – who had been seeking the death penalty – will likely retry the case with a new jury, according to Page Six.