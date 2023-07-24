Selena Gomez partied alongside some of her showbiz pals as she celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend.

The brunette beauty - who turned 31 on Saturday (22.07.23) - was joined by the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera, as she celebrated the landmark occasion by throwing a lavish party.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the party, Selena wrote on Instagram: "31."

The photo collection featured shots of Selena blowing out her birthday candles, as well as an image of the actress having fun on the dancefloor.

In another snap, Selena is seen posing alongside Paris, who subsequently took to social media to wish her showbiz pal a happy birthday.

The 42-year-old star said on Instagram: "Happy Birthday beautiful! [heart emojis] So much fun celebrating with you last night! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Selena encouraged fans to support her mental health fund as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

The singer urged her social media followers to lend their support to the Rare Impact Fund, which is seeking to raise $100 million over the next decade to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.

https://secure.donationpay.org/rareimpact/

"I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)"