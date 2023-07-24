Rob Lowe hailed Sheryl Berkoff as a "wonderfully unique woman" as the couple celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The 59-year-old actor has taken to social media to celebrate the landmark and to heap praise on his wife.

The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman.

"I am SO grateful for the day she said she'd join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!! (sic)"

The loved-up duo - who have sons Matthew, 30, and John, 28, together - first met on a blind date back in 1983, and they subsequently worked together on 'Bad Influence', the 1989 psychological thriller film.

Rob and Sheryl eventually tied the knot in July 1991, and Rob often uses social media to lavish praise on his wife, including last month when Sheryl celebrated her 62nd birthday.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "Happy Birthday to the most irresistible woman I’ve ever known. Spirit, mind, heart, body, she is the true package. Love you, Love Bug! (sic)"

Despite this, Rob admitted earlier this year that their marriage hasn't always been easy.

The actor described Sheryl as his "best friend" - but confessed that they've also had some ups and downs along the way.

Reflecting on their romance, Rob told the 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast: "[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood - it's everywhere.

"Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that is your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows."