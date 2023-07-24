'Barbie' star America Ferrera's guilty pleasure is "not showering for a few days".

The 39-year-old actress has confessed that she loves nothing more than skipping getting washed on her days off.

She told Vanity Fair: “My guilty pleasure would be … I’m going to really regret saying this … It’s not showering for a few days."

Her co-star Margot Robbie, 33, reacted: “I would never have expected that."

Meanwhile, the 'Ugly Betty' star has admitted she was "never a Barbie girl" growing up.

The actress stars in the new 'Barbie' movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as an adult still playing with her dolls - but America admits that Mattel's toys didn't "resonate" with her during her younger years.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, she explained: "To be perfectly honest, I was never a Barbie girl.

"I didn’t play with Barbies for a number of reasons. We couldn’t afford them. And they just didn’t resonate with me. I didn’t see myself reflected in that world in a way that captured my imagination."

Despite this, America didn't have any hesitation about joining the cast of Greta Gerwig's movie.

She shared: "What’s exciting about being a part of this movie about such an influential icon in our culture is getting to expand and shift the narrative to include more of us, so young girls and boys can see themselves in something so dominant."

America also admires how Greta approached the 'Barbie' movie.

She said: "They didn’t ignore what was problematic about Barbie, or the multitude of perspectives that people have.

"I read the script and I was laughing on page one, then I was crying, and then I was laughing and crying. By the time I was done, I was deeply shocked at how invested I felt. I was fully in, and really quite giddy."