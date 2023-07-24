Tiffany Haddish and Common's split allegedly "wasn't mutual".

The 'Girls Trip' star has spoken of her heartbreak of the rapper ending their relationship and not including her in important events, such as his birthday.

She began in a profile for The Washington Post by describing their relationship as “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."

The 43-year-old comedy star continued: “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

Tiffany knew it was over when she wasn't invited to his birthday.

She said: “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

The 'Nobody's Fool' star admits it's "sad" that she is no longer in a relationship, but it's not the first time she's been "abandoned".

She added: “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience.

“I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Although Tiffany claims it wasn't mutual, Common disagrees and insists they were both to blame for not "feeding" the romance.

Speaking to Fox Soul's 'Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored' about the impact of life after the pandemic, he said in 2021: "It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship.

"I don't think the love really dispersed ... we weren't feeding the relationship ... neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do.

"We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people ... it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Common, 51, added: "[We] came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us.

"To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

The pair met on the set of 'The Kitchen' in 2019 and split after a whirlwind year together.