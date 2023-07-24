Elon Musk has launched a rebrand of Twitter.

The billionaire businessman - who acquired the micro-blogging platform in 2022 - has released the social media site's new logo, which features a white X on a black background.

Elon, 52 - whose ownership of the site has divided opinion - wrote: "X.com now points to https://twitter.com/.

"Interim X logo goes live later today. (sic)"

The X logo has replaced Twitter's blue bird, which had become one of the world's most recognisable brands.

In the long term, Elon plans to create a so-called "super app" called X.

Linda Yaccarino, the managing director of the site, has explained the company's long-term vision.

She wrote online: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. (sic)"