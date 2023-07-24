A Simlish cover of Wet Leg’s ‘Angelica’ features in the Horse Ranch add-on for ‘The Sims 4’.

Electronic Arts’ expansion pack introduces horses, mini goats and mini sheep to the game, as well as offering new rustic country and ranch inspired aesthetics. Traditionally, every new expansion pack adds a selection of Simlish cover songs from a variety of artists – with Wet Leg contributing their ‘Angelica’ cover.

Simlish – the fictional language the Sims speak – is beloved by fans.

The remainder of the new songs for Horse Ranch are Cyn’s ‘Where Do All The Diamonds Go?’, Water From Your Eyes’ ‘Barley’, Breland’s ‘Natural’, The Scarlett Opera’s ‘I’ve Been Waiting For You’, Sean Oliu’s ‘Queen of Hearts’, Lovejoy‘s ‘Call Me What You Like’, Orville Peck‘s ‘Any Turn’, Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’, Hailey Whitters’ ‘Everything She Ain’t’ and Elle King‘s ‘Tulsa’.

‘The Sims 4’ Horse Ranch was developed with sensitivity reader and diversity editor Stacey Parshall Jensen to ensure the content was properly representative of Native American culture.

‘The Sims’ team has also pledged a financial donation to the Sacred Healing Circle charity, which “identifies and supports culturally and spiritually aligned solutions to aid Native individuals, families, and communities”.

Eli Smart told NME the playfulness of ‘The Sims’ lent itself well to his song ‘See Through’, which was added in the Growing Together pack.

He said: “I was thinking in the Simlish language for a little while after recording it – (a) very surreal thing.”