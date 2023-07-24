Capcom’s third-person shooter ‘Exoprimal’ is getting crossovers with ‘Street Fighter 6’ and ‘Monster Hunter’.

There will also be a new endgame mode for players to get to grips with.

The Savage Gauntlet is the new endgame mode, described as a “pure PvE mode” which pits a team of five players against dinosaurs.

Featuring rotating missions and leaderboards, it is suited to players who have a comprehensive grasp of the game because encounters are billed as in the “upper end of the difficulty spectrum.”

It will arrive in ‘Exoprimal’ on 28 July, but the game’s first title update will roll out on 16 August and will bring with it a variety of Alpha Variant exosuits. “

Director Takuro Hiraoka said: “The concept of the variant suits is giving them different weapons to bring new range and strategy to each one compared to the base suits.”

The game’s second season comprises a second title update with a new Ocean Platform map, new rigs, modules and a new final mission.

This is when the ‘Street Fighter 6’ crossover will happen, but there is not yet specific detail on what that includes.

Then the third season of ‘Exoprimal’ sees a Monster Hunter crossover, Beta variant exosuits and the Neo Triceratops.

Capcom has declined to share details regarding the dates and features fans could expect from this upcoming season.