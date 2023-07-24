JK Simmons will voice Omni-Man in the upcoming ‘Mortal Kombat 1’.

The 68-year-old ‘Burn After Reading’ actor has been voicing the part in Amazon Prime’s animated ‘Invincible’ superhero drama and has now been confirmed to be part of the ‘Kombat’ reboot.

Creator Ed Boon said about JK’s involvement: “It’s as authentic as it can be.”

Along with being one of the world’s most acclaimed character actors, JK

is perhaps best known for playing J Jonah Jameson across multiple Spider-Man formats including Sam Raimi’s trilogy, multiple animated shows, and the 2005 and 2007 ‘Spider-Man’ video games.

Omni-Man is arriving in the ‘Kombat’ franchise as part of the game’s first downloaded content release.

Long-time characters Baraka, Tanya, and Li Mei are all returning to the main roster of the reboot.

The latest version sees Li Mei acting as a constable of the Outworld, and is responsible for the protection of Mileena, princess and heir to the throne.

Li Mei will be voiced by actress Kelly Hu, 55, who has played fighters D'Vorah, Sindel, and Frost in previous ‘Mortal Kombat’ games.

There’s been no official confirmation about who is voicing Baraka or Tanya.

They make up a total of 15 characters set for the main roster of ‘Mortal Kombat 1’, which is set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19 September.

Originally developed by Midway Games in 1992, ‘Mortal Kombat’ spawned

a franchise with several action-adventure game, a comic book series, a card game, films, an animated TV series, and a live-action tour.

Ir has become the best-selling fighting game franchise worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.