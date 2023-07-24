Donald Trump claims to be the victim of a "coordinated hoax".

The 77-year-old billionaire was recently given a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and is also facing an investigation over his response to the result of the US election in 2020 - but Trump has now taken to social media to blast special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He said on Truth Social: "Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower (sic)"

The businessman - who served as the 45th president of the US between 2017 and 2021 - has also slammed current president Joe Biden.

Trump said: "Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you! (sic)"

Earlier this month, a judge set a trial date for Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date of May 20 next year.

The date actually represents a compromise for both parties, with prosecutors initially wanting to schedule the trial for December this year.

Trump's team, on the other hand, had been keen to delay the trial until after the next presidential election, which is scheduled for November 2024.

The businessman is currently preparing for another run at the White House. However, Trump could face a lengthy prison sentence if he's ultimately convicted.

Trump has been accused of sharing details of a highly confidential military "plan of attack" during a meeting with a writer, publisher, and two members of staff back in July 2021.

The meeting was held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey after Trump had left the White House.

Trump is alleged to have said: "As president I could have declassified it ... Now I can't, but this is still a secret."