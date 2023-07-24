Doja Cat has slammed some of her own fans on social media.

The 27-year-old rap star - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - lashed out at some of her fans in a series of now-deleted Twitter posts.

The 'Juicy' hitmaker wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My fans don't get to name themselves s***. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house

"My life my rules my style my attitude (sic)"

Doja's comments were subsequently questioned by one of her fans, who pointed out that they've supported her "through thick and thin".

In response, Doja said: "nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother b**** you sound like a crazy person. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Doja previously admitted to being inspired by Nicki Minaj, whose fans are often referred to as Barbz.

The rapper has been wowed by Nicki's success and her approach to her music career.

She told Elle magazine: "I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me.

"The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.'"

Despite this, Doja confessed that she'd love to step back from her music career and pursue some of her other interests, such as fashion and beauty.

However, the rap star knows that she needs to dedicate meaningful time to her ambitions.

She said: "It’s just not realistic and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So that is something I definitely want to do, but I want to do it only. So I would take a break from music."