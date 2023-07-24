Cher is launching her own ice cream range.

The 77-year-old music icon is swapping the microphone for an ice cream scoop with her very own gelato brand ‘Cherlato’.

The 'Believe' hitmaker took to social media on Sunday (23.07.23) and shared a video of an ice cream truck with the word ‘Cherlato’ written across it alongside images of herself holding the cone with a scoop of the sweet treat.

The caption read: "Yep, this is real… I’m launching my gelato… Watch out LA! All started five years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING. More to come…"

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the new venture in Los Angeles and flooded the comments section with name suggestions for ice cream flavours, many making puns relating to some of Cher's greatest hits.

One user wrote: "If I Could Turn Back Lime vegan gelato a pun of ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’.

Another commented: "Do you believe in scoop after scoop?”

A third added: "Flavours had better be based on song titles! ‘I Got Ube Babe’, ‘Believe in Life After Rum’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Lime’, ‘The Scoop Scoop Song (It’s in His Hershey’s Kiss’)’. Best I could come up with at almost 2am."

Cher had first teased the move in January as she tweeted that she was set to meet with a top ice cream maker.

After she was pictured tucking into a tub of the treat, the star explained: "Having a meeting about my ice cream. It's a collab with the greatest ice cream magician in the world."