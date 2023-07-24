Daisy Lowe has to "take the best care" of herself so she can be the best mother possible.

The 34-year-old model welcomed her daughter Ivy - her first child with her fiancé Jordan Saul, 28 - into the world in April, and Daisy has quickly learned that "taking care" of her own mental health and wellbeing helps her be present for her baby girl.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: "I think that what I'm learning in new motherhood is that in order to be the best mum to Ivy, I have to learn to take the best care of me, which is really hard because all that I really want to do is just look after her and just put her first. But I think, yeah, it's taking care of my mental health is probably more important now than it ever has been.

"I have to remember to be kind to myself, I have to remember to, if I'm feeling overwhelmed, say ‘no’.

"If I'm too exhausted, I don't have to please anyone. I just have to take care of myself. And, like, I keep up with my therapy."

Daisy has found that taking moments to meditate and also cooking homemade meals for her and Jordan help her recharge.

She added: "I try and meditate, which seems few and far between now, but sometimes meditation is actually just sitting on the couch and sitting and just being quiet for five minutes.

"But cooking has been something that's been like very meditative and self-soothing recently.”

Meanwhile, Daisy has teamed up with Three UK, the Official Connectivity Partner for some of the UK’s biggest festivals this summer, to celebrate the return of the flower crown as a festival fashion must-have.

Daisy says her long-time friend, Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch, is the "ultimate" flower crown queen.

The model revealed that she had one made especially for Florence for her Glastonbury performance in 2015.

She shared: "I had these amazing flower crowns made for Florence and I. She obviously didn't wear it on stage because she flies around too much.

"I think that was probably my most extraordinary flower crown memory, watching her headline the Pyramid Stage."

To make your own at home, check out the how-to guide on Three UK's Instagram highlights, plus Three+ members can get £5 off bouquets via the rewards app.