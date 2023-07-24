Ellie Kemper cries every time she thinks about her children growing up.

The 43-year-old actress has James, six, and three-year-old Matthew with husband Michael Koman, and explained that after starring in 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong' - which sees a group of amateur theatre actors put on an ill-fated production of the classic J.M Barrie tale about a boy who never grows up - she gets emotional over the thought that her own children will one day grow into young men.

She told People: "I got to be in ['Peter Pan Goes Wrong'] on Broadway, and there’s a moment about children who will someday cease to believe in fairies. I have two young boys, and every time it makes me cry thinking of them growing up."

The former 'Office' star went on to reveal that her youngest has just started to learn how to write and ended up laughing when she found a piece of paper with his "wild" words scrawled onto it.

She said: "He's learning how to write. I found a piece of paper that said ‘Matthew is very fancy’ in his handwriting. That made me laugh. He’s more like rambunctious, disobedient, wild."

The ' Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star was then asked about strange encounters with fans and admitted that she always finds it amusing when someone feels the need to point out that they don't watch her show, before noting that she was most starstruck herself upon's spotting 'Succession' actor Matthew Macfayden going on a run in the park.

She said: "It’s always funny when someone comes up and says, 'My girlfriend loves your show ['Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt']. I’ve never watched it.' You don’t have to point that out. [The last time I was starstruck], Matthew Macfadyen on a run in the park. My husband spotted him first. I was like, 'We should pick up the pace!'"