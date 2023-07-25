Raven-Symoné thinks she is actually psychic.

The 37-year-old actress became known to audiences around the world when she took on the title role of a teenage psychic in the Disney Channel sitcom 'That's So Raven' and now claims that she can "read energy" in real life and has found that she can realise when something will happen to her.

Speaking on ' The Best Podcast Ever' alongside her wife Miranda Maday, she said: "I believe in psychics, puns f****** intended! I truly believe. I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly.

"I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane! I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird."

The 'Cheetah Girls' star - who returned to the role of Raven Baxter for spin-off series 'Raven's Home' in 2017 - went on to add that she is able to find "spirit guides" through meditation and explained that she leans more towards the idea that "natural auras" hold experiences of everyone.

She added: "The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen. Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back.' But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally."