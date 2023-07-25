Tiffany Haddish has suffered eight miscarriages.

The 43-year-old star explained that she has largely chosen to keep her heartbreaking experiences private because she didn't want people asking her if she was "alright".

Speaking to the Washington Post newspaper, she said: "Well, I'm going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth miscarriage."

The 'Girl Trip' actress compared her approach of not sharing the news publicly until now to that of a "wounded animal".

She added: "I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in...

"I didn't want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?' Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

Earlier this month, Tiffany hinted at the devastating experiences she's been going through.

Appearing on Rachel Bilson's 'Broad Ideas' podcast, she explained: "I had a lot of miscarriages... That has a lot to do with the endometriosis and misdiagnosis and all that stuff."

She admitted "those miscarriages were as painful as a motherf*****".

She added: "I feel like a piece of my soul died every time.

"I don't know if I am capable and I feel like that was God's birth control telling me, ‘He is not the one. That is not who you are supposed to be having a baby with.' "

The star - who split from ex Common in 2021 - has been considering adoption as she looks like other options for motherhood.

In January 2022, she told E! News she could be in a position to start the paperwork "maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year".

And back in May 2021, she revealed the age range of children she was looking at adopting if she takes that route.

She said: "I'm looking at five and up, really like seven... I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."