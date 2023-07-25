Pete Davidson has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service as part of an 18-month diversion programme following a car crash in March.

The 'King of Staten Island' star was behind the wheel of a Mercedes on the evening of 4 March when he allegedly lost control and crashed into a house while driving through a residential street.

Pete was charged with reckless driving, and last week he entered a diversion programme without pleading guilty or no contest.

According to TMZ, Pete now needs to do 50 hours of community service, and he can do so at the New York City Fire Dept, where his dad Scott worked and died during the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

He also has to attend a morgue to be educated about what happens to the victims of reckless driving, and has to complete 12 hours of traffic school.

Should he complete all the conditions of the 18-month diversion programme, he won't have the offence on his record.

According to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also state he must pay "restitution and obey all laws".

If Pete chooses to do his community service with the New York City Fire Department, they would be "happy" to have him.

In a statement to the publication, they said: "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service."

Pete was charged with reckless driving last month.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement at the time: "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."